Rivers High Court Declares Easter Holiday Plans

The Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Simeon Chibuzor-Amadi, has declared that the State High Judges will take an Easter break from Monday, April 14, 2025, until Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

Naija News reports that the announcement aligns with Order 49, Rule 4B of the High Court Civil Procedure Rules 2023.

In a statement from the Chief Registrar of the Rivers State High Court, David Dahua-Maduenyi, it was noted that a designated judge would be available to handle urgent applications and matters throughout the vacation.

The registrar also confirmed that regular court sessions will recommence on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

Meanwhile, the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice-Admiral Ibokette Ibas (retd), has announced the cancellation of all pending procurements and tender processes within the state.

This move is in response to the ruling from the Appeal Court in suit number CA/ABJ/CV/133/2024.

In a statement issued on Thursday, signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ibibia Worika, Ibas notified the public that all procurements and tender services conducted by Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) during this period have been nullified.

The statement reads, “Accordingly, all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) that carried out such tender processes for projects in their respective offices are, by this special announcement, mandated to refund such tender fees to the respective contractors immediately, pending the approval of a spending plan by the State, which shall be notified in due course.”

The cancellation means that all contractors who participated in these tender processes will have their fees refunded. The government has assured that these refunds will be processed while awaiting approval for the new spending plan.