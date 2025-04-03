Breaking: Rivers Administrator, Ibas Announces Plan To Present New Budget

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice-Admiral Ibokette Ibas (retd), has announced that his administration is in the process of preparing a new state budget following the recent Supreme Court ruling that invalidated the state’s 2025 budget.

Naija News gathered that Ibas made this revelation during a meeting with a delegation from the Rivers Caucus of the National Assembly at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

The new budget, Ibas explained, would focus on crucial sectors such as education, healthcare, social services, and infrastructural development, similarly highlighted in the nullified 2025 budget.

Ibas, speaking about the budget’s priorities, emphasized the administration’s commitment to improving the lives of Rivers State residents through targeted investments.

“We have acted swiftly in response to the Supreme Court verdict, and are putting together a new budget that reflects our dedication to healthcare, education, social services, and continued infrastructural development,” he said.

The 10-member delegation, led by Senator Barinada Mpigi, who represents the Rivers South-East Senatorial District, also included other prominent members such as Senator Allwell Onyesoh, Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Kingsley Chinda, and Dumnamene Dekor, among others.

Ibas further assured that the process of drafting the budget is transparent and inclusive, with a focus on speeding up its implementation.

“Our goal is to ensure that we do not lose any more time in making necessary investments that will improve the lives of our citizens,” he added.

The new budget, he explained, would also focus on creating job opportunities, boosting agriculture, infrastructure, and technology.

“We understand the urgency of this initiative, and we are committed to ensuring that these plans are implemented without delay,” Ibas stated, highlighting the importance of legislative support for successful execution.

Ibas appealed to the Rivers State lawmakers in the National Assembly for their continued support in securing resources and legislative backing for the new budget.

“As I have earlier stated, we need your support as the key representatives of Rivers State in the National Assembly to help us secure the necessary resources and legislative backing to bring this initiative to fruition,” he emphasized.

He further noted that the partnership between the state administration and the National Assembly is crucial for ensuring the state remains on the path of progress and peace.

“Your partnership is critical to success in ensuring that Rivers State remains on the path of progress and enduring peace for future generations,” Ibas concluded.

In addition to the new budget, Ibas discussed the security situation in the state, particularly in light of the state of emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu.

“Our state has faced difficult challenges, especially with the declaration of the State of Emergency.

“This was a necessary measure to address the insecurity that threatened the very fabric of our communities,” Ibas said

He praised the progress made in restoring peace, acknowledging the support of the federal government, security agencies, and the resilience of the people of Rivers State. “We have made notable progress in restoring peace and stability to our great state,” he said.

Ibas reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring lasting peace, noting that the efforts to restore law and order were being carried out in collaboration with the Nigerian military, police, and other security agencies.

“Our goal has been to create an environment where our citizens can live in safety and pursue their livelihoods without fear,” he added.

In addition to security, the administration is focusing on community engagement, dialogue, and reconciliation.

“Dialogue, reconciliation, and inclusivity have been key to building trust among our people.

“We are determined to strengthen the bond of unity in Rivers State and foster an environment where every citizen feels valued, heard, and respected,” Ibas said, underscoring the importance of unity.

He also highlighted the critical role of the Rivers State Caucus of the National Assembly in supporting the administration’s peace-building initiatives and ensuring that these efforts are sustained.

“We are deeply grateful for the support you have provided so far. But we must continue to work together to ensure that this process is sustained and that Rivers State remains a model of peace, unity, and progress for the entire nation,” he added.

Looking ahead, Ibas emphasized the need for economic stability and development in Rivers State, alongside the peace and security initiatives.