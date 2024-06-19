Accept Your Tenure Has Ended, Don’t Disrupt The Peace In Rivers State – PDP Tells Ex-LG Chairmen

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has cautioned the Rivers State Local Government Chairmen whose tenure have expired against causing trouble in the state.

The PDP, in a statement on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the affected local government chairmen should peacefully accept that their tenures have expired according to the provisions of the law.

It therefore called on the individuals to desist from any act that may disrupt the peace and stability of the state.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cautions the immediate past Rivers State Local Government Chairmen whose tenure has expired against any conduct that is capable of disrupting the peace in the State.

Advertisement

“The Party notes that the three years tenure in office of the former Rivers State Local Government Executive Councils has expired by the effluxion of time under the relevant State Law establishing the Rivers State Local Government Council Administration.

“The PDP therefore counsels the former Rivers State Local Government Council Chairmen to desist from any action that may constitute disruption in Local Government administration in the State.

“The Party calls on the people of Rivers State to remain calm, law-abiding and continue to work together for the continued stability, peace and delivery of democracy dividends in Rivers State,” the statement reads.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in a ceremony held on Wednesday morning, Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara officially swore in newly appointed caretaker chairmen for the 23 local government areas of the state.

Naija News reports that this event took place at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the capital of the state, with high-level security measures in place.

The appointment of the CTC chairmen was made following the submission of the list to the state House of Assembly, under the leadership of Speaker Victor Jumbo.

Advertisement