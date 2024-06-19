Connect with us

BREAKING: Fubara Swears In Rivers Caretaker Committee Chairmen

Published

on

at

9:56 AM

In a ceremony held on Wednesday morning, Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara officially swore in newly appointed caretaker chairmen for the 23 local government areas of the state.

Naija News reports that this event took place at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the capital of the state, with high-level security measures in place.

The first batch of 11 CTC chairmen have taken their oath of office as of the time of filing this report.

This news platform reports that the appointment of the CTC chairmen was made a day following the submission of the list to the state House of Assembly, which is currently under the leadership of Speaker Victor Jumbo.

The House of Assembly had earlier sent an invitation for the screening of the candidates, which it scheduled for 8 am on Wednesday (today).

Below are the names of the caretaker chairmen nominated by Fubara, as reported by Naija News earlier.

  1. Abua/Odua LGA – Madigai Dickson
  2. Ahoada East LGA – Happy Benneth
  3. Ahoada West LGA – Mr. Daddy John Green
  4. Akuku Toru LGa – Otonye Briggs
  5. Andoni LGA – Reginald Ekaan
  6. Asari Toru LGA – Orolosoma Amachree
  7. Bonny LGA – Alabota Anengi Barasua
  8. Degema LGA – Anthony Soberekon
  9. Eleme LGA – Brain Gokpa
  10. Emouha LGA – David Omereji
  11. Etche LGA – John Otamiri
  12. Gokana LGA – Kenneth Kpeden
  13. Ikwerre LGA – Darlington Orji
  14. Khana LGA – Marvin Yobana
  15. Obia/Akpor LGA – Chijioke Ihunwo
  16. Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA – Princewill Ejekwe
  17. Ogu/Bolo LGA – Evans Bipi
  18. Okrika LGA – Princess Ogan
  19. Omuma LGA – Promise Reginald
  20. Opobo/Nkoro LGA – Enyiada Cookey-Gam
  21. Oyigbo LGA – – Gogo Philip
  22. Port Harcourt LGA – Ichemati Ezebunwo
  23. Tai LGA – Matthew Dike
