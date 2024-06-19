Nigeria News
BREAKING: Fubara Swears In Rivers Caretaker Committee Chairmen
In a ceremony held on Wednesday morning, Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara officially swore in newly appointed caretaker chairmen for the 23 local government areas of the state.
Naija News reports that this event took place at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the capital of the state, with high-level security measures in place.
The first batch of 11 CTC chairmen have taken their oath of office as of the time of filing this report.
This news platform reports that the appointment of the CTC chairmen was made a day following the submission of the list to the state House of Assembly, which is currently under the leadership of Speaker Victor Jumbo.
The House of Assembly had earlier sent an invitation for the screening of the candidates, which it scheduled for 8 am on Wednesday (today).
Below are the names of the caretaker chairmen nominated by Fubara, as reported by Naija News earlier.
- Abua/Odua LGA – Madigai Dickson
- Ahoada East LGA – Happy Benneth
- Ahoada West LGA – Mr. Daddy John Green
- Akuku Toru LGa – Otonye Briggs
- Andoni LGA – Reginald Ekaan
- Asari Toru LGA – Orolosoma Amachree
- Bonny LGA – Alabota Anengi Barasua
- Degema LGA – Anthony Soberekon
- Eleme LGA – Brain Gokpa
- Emouha LGA – David Omereji
- Etche LGA – John Otamiri
- Gokana LGA – Kenneth Kpeden
- Ikwerre LGA – Darlington Orji
- Khana LGA – Marvin Yobana
- Obia/Akpor LGA – Chijioke Ihunwo
- Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA – Princewill Ejekwe
- Ogu/Bolo LGA – Evans Bipi
- Okrika LGA – Princess Ogan
- Omuma LGA – Promise Reginald
- Opobo/Nkoro LGA – Enyiada Cookey-Gam
- Oyigbo LGA – – Gogo Philip
- Port Harcourt LGA – Ichemati Ezebunwo
- Tai LGA – Matthew Dike
