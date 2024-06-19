BREAKING: Fubara Swears In Rivers Caretaker Committee Chairmen

In a ceremony held on Wednesday morning, Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara officially swore in newly appointed caretaker chairmen for the 23 local government areas of the state.

Naija News reports that this event took place at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the capital of the state, with high-level security measures in place.

The first batch of 11 CTC chairmen have taken their oath of office as of the time of filing this report.

This news platform reports that the appointment of the CTC chairmen was made a day following the submission of the list to the state House of Assembly, which is currently under the leadership of Speaker Victor Jumbo.

Advertisement

The House of Assembly had earlier sent an invitation for the screening of the candidates, which it scheduled for 8 am on Wednesday (today).

Below are the names of the caretaker chairmen nominated by Fubara, as reported by Naija News earlier.