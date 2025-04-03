Rivers Administrator, Ibas Cancels All Pending Procurements And Tender Processes

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice-Admiral Ibokette Ibas (retd), has announced the cancellation of all pending procurements and tender processes within the state.

This move is in response to the ruling from the Appeal Court in suit number CA/ABJ/CV/133/2024.

In a statement issued on Thursday, signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ibibia Worika, Ibas notified the public that all procurements and tender services conducted by Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) during this period have been nullified.

The statement reads, “Accordingly, all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) that carried out such tender processes for projects in their respective offices are, by this special announcement, mandated to refund such tender fees to the respective contractors immediately, pending the approval of a spending plan by the State, which shall be notified in due course.”

The cancellation means that all contractors who participated in these tender processes will have their fees refunded. The government has assured that these refunds will be processed while awaiting approval for the new spending plan.

Rivers Emergency Rule: Why Fubara Should Not Drag Tinubu To Court – Fasua

In others news, a former governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ondo State, Oye Fasua, has warned suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State against taking legal action against President Bola Tinubu.

Fasua described such a move as “counterproductive”, cautioning that it could worsen Fubara’s political fate rather than secure any form of justice or redress.

In a statement issued in Lagos, Fasua criticized politicians urging Fubara to challenge the six-month emergency rule in court, saying they were doing more harm than good.