Transfer Update On Dome United, Nwakaeme, Stanley Nwabali, Okereke

Turkish Super Lig club, Trabzonspor, has signed Nigerian striker, Anthony Nwakaeme, for the second time in his career.

During his first spell at the club, Anthony Nwakaeme helped the club to win the 2021/22 Turkish league. He left the club for Saudi Arabia Professional Football club, Al Fayhaz on a free transfer in 2022.

Earlier today, the Turkish side announced via their X page that Nwakaeme has returned to the club on a free transfer.

In the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), the head coach of relegation-threatened side, Doma United, Abubakar Bala, reportedly resigned from the club earlier today.

He has been the coach of the struggling side since March 2024 but wasn’t able to turn the dwindling fortune of the side around.

Reports claimed that his resignation is not tied to the form of the club alone but also to the club’s inability to pay coaches and players timely.

In South Africa, Chippa United captain, Justice Chabalala who had played for Orlando Pirates, claimed his former club would be suitable for the status of Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali.

Since Nwabali led the Super Eagles to finish second at the 2023 AFCON on February 11, there have been a couple of players interested in the Chippa United goalie including Pirates.

“We don’t want to lose any players, but for me, if you leave Chippa and you move to Pirates – I say Pirates because I love them, it’s a good thing,” Chabalala said according to SABC.

“It’s a good achievement in South Africa if you move to a club like [Kaizer] Chiefs as well, the same goes for [Mamelodi] Sundowns, maybe even SuperSport [United].

“I’m not saying all the other teams are not good or anything, they are okay; they are very good teams, but when you move from Chippa to Pirates, everyone knows it’s a good move.

“Everyone wants to play for Pirates, and I’m happy for him [Nwabali] – he’s a good boy. He has achieved what he’s achieved and he deserves to play for a big team, maybe not even in South Africa, but to go outside and make money also.”

Back at the NPFL, Doma United player, Kabiru Tijjani has hinted that he could leave the struggling side at the end of this season.

“I don’t know what will happen after the season, but for now I am still a Doma United player I’m focusing on the remaining two matches we have,” he told reporters before Doma United’s rescheduled game against Sunshine Stars at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19.

“I will welcome a good offer if I have the chance, and I would like to play for my country, it’s a dream for every player to represent his fatherland, and I will be very glad if this happens.

“Winning the NPFL title is my best moment for now, it’s a dream come true to win the league and play in the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup.”

Meanwhile, Italian Serie A club, Torino has refused to make the loan deal of Nigerian forward, David Okereke, permanent.

Hence, the 26-year-old forward who failed to score a goal or provide an assist in nine appearances for Torino will return to his parent club, Cremonese, this summer.

Recall that David Okereke joined Torino on a 6-month loan deal from Cremonese in January 2024 with a purchase option. But he proved not good enough for a permanent deal.