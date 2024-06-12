Super Eagles Goalie, Stanley Nwabali Won’t Play For Chippa United Next Season – Manager

Chippa United of South Africa manager, Sean Louw, has confirmed that Super Eagles’ goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali won’t play for the club next season.

Stanley Nwabali started his journey at Chippa United on October 6, 2022, when he joined the club from NPFL side, Katsina United.

The 27-year-old goalie won the hearts of most football enthusiasts thanks to his unprecedented performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Recall that Nwabali helped the Super Eagles to make it to the AFCON final after recording five clean sheets but couldn’t stop the hosts of the tournament, Ivory Coast, from beating Nigeria 2-1 in the grand finale.

Since the tournament ended on February 11, 2024, Stanley Nwabali has been one of the most sought-after goalkeepers in Africa.

Chippa United coach, Louw told FarPost in an interview that Nwabali has a series of clubs that are currently interested in his services. He stressed that he is not expecting the Super Eagles goalkeeper to play for the club in the coming season.

“On physical hard copy paper, I don’t know how many offers he has received, but verbally, he has around 10 or even 12 offers. He is definitely not coming back to Chippa next season,” Louw said.

“When [Nwabali] arrived at Chippa, he wasn’t very proficient with his footwork, unable to play from the back. However, he has improved his footwork significantly.”