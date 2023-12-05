Anthony Nwakaeme Wanted Back At Trabzonspor

Nigerian forward, Anthony Nwakaeme is likely to return to the Süper Lig club, Trabzonspor after leaving the Turkish club less than two seasons ago.

Trabzonspor have reportedly revealed that talks to bring Anthony Nwakaeme to the club are currently ongoing.

According to the club’s president, Ertuğrul Doğan, Nwakaeme is expected to return to the club as the Nigerian player is interested in the reunion.

During his first spell at the club from 2018 to 2022, Nwakaeme made 145 appearances in all competitions, recording an incredible 40 assists and 47 goals.

The 34-year-old Nigerian forward scored 15 goals and provided 11 assists in 36 games in 2022, helping Trabzonspor to win their first league title in 38 years.

Nwakaeme helped Trabzonspor win the Super Cup, Turkish Cup, and Super Lig for the first time in nearly forty years while he was at the club before he left in 2022.

When his contract expired in August 2022, the one-cap Nigerian international was allowed to sign with Al Fayha in Saudi Arabia because he and the team couldn’t agree on a new deal.

His exit from the club caused a huge rift between the club’s board of directors and the club’s supporters because they were very fond of him.

Nwakaeme is still well-liked at Trabzonspor despite this, and the club’s CEO has acknowledged that they have spoken with the 34-year-old forward about the possibility of returning to Turkey.

According to Fotomac, President Doğan said: “We had a meeting with Nwakaeme. He and Al-Fayha have a contract. We let him know that we couldn’t pay for his transfer fees. He would also like to attend.”

The June expiration of Nwakaeme’s contract with Al-Fayha may allow Trabzonspor to sign him for free in the summer.

So far this season, Nwakaeme has scored five goals and provided one assist in 16 games in all competitions for Al-Fayha club.