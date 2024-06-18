Ex-Manchester City Star, Sergio Aguero Wants To Own Football Club

Argentine football icon, Sergio Aguero is not ready to totally give up on football as he has hinted that he aims to own a soccer club anytime soon.

Recall that Sergio Aguero’s career was cut short in 2021, a few weeks after completing his move to FC Barcelona from Manchester City, where he attained legendary status.

He was forced to retire from the game in the said year after he was diagnosed with irregular heartbeat which doesn’t give room for an intense sport like football.

After his mandatory retirement, the 36-year-old forward went into hosting a Twitch channel, featuring in charity football matches, and was an honorary member of Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning team.

Interestingly, the former Manchester City striker is not satisfied with his level of involvement in the game. He hopes to get more involved by owning and running a football club.

In a recent chat with Argentine streamer, Coscu, whose real name is Martin Perez Disalvo, Sergio Aguero said he is on a right path of owing a club which he hasn’t named.

“The truth is that I’m thinking of getting involved in a football club as an owner”, Aguero said.

“I’m not going to say which club it is, but I think we are on the right path.

“I like to be able to manage, to help the club to progress, to build a good team, a good staff.”

Note that Sergio Aguero scored 282 league goals for Independiente, Atlético Madrid, Manchester City, and Barcelona, in 508 games. He scored 41 goals in 101 games for the Argentina national team.

