Argentina Seals 2026 FIFA World Cup Spot With Win Over Brazil

Argentina celebrated their qualification for the 2026 World Cup with an impressive 4-1 victory over arch-rivals Brazil in Buenos Aires on Tuesday night, March 25.

The match showcased the talents of players like Julian Alvarez, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, and Giuliano Simeone, highlighting Argentina’s strength as the reigning world champions.

Their qualification had been secured earlier in the day after Bolivia’s 0-0 draw with Uruguay, creating an uplifting atmosphere at the Estadio Monumental before the match even began.

Alvarez set the tone for the evening by scoring within the first six minutes, taking advantage of a well-placed through ball from Thiago Almada and skillfully finishing past Brazil’s goalkeeper, Bento.

Just six minutes later, Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez capitalized on Brazil’s defensive struggles, converting a low cross to double Argentina’s advantage. Although Brazil briefly rallied after a mistake by Cristian Romero allowed Mattheus Cunha to score in the 26th minute, the Argentine team quickly regained momentum.

Alexis Mac Allister extended Argentina’s lead in the 37th minute with a brilliant volley, following an impressive pass from Almada, making the score 3-1. Argentina’s dominance continued as Giuliano Simeone made his mark by scoring his first international goal in the 71st minute, showcasing his skills with a powerful shot from a tight angle to seal the victory at 4-1.

With this victory, Argentina has solidified their place in next year’s World Cup finals in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, achieving this with four matches still to play. They currently lead the 10-team qualifying group with 31 points from 14 games, securing one of the six automatic slots for South America, while Brazil is placed fourth.

In other matches within the South American qualifiers, Ecuador maintained their qualification hopes with a 0-0 draw against Chile, holding second place in the standings with 23 points. Meanwhile, Uruguay’s draw with Bolivia and Brazil’s defeat allowed them to move up to third on goal difference.

Colombia had a chance to close the gap but settled for a 2-2 draw against Paraguay, despite taking a 2-0 lead early in the match.

On a positive note for Venezuela, they achieved a vital 1-0 win against Peru, with Salomon Rondon scoring a penalty in the 41st minute, boosting their aspirations for their first-ever World Cup qualification. This victory moved Venezuela into seventh place, keeping their playoff hopes alive.