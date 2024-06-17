Veteran Nigerian Journalist, Amaku Is Dead

Former City Editor of Daily Times newspapers in the 1970s, Sampson Iheanyi Amaku is dead.

Naija News learnt that Amaku, popularly known as Sampen, who hailed from Eziama Ancient Kingdom, in lsiala Mbano Local government Area of lmo State, died last week at the age of 86, after a brief illness.

The demise of the deceased was contained in a statement signed by his family members, Comfort Amaku and Henry Amaku.

Amaku, before his death, was the state Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, in the defunct East Central State Council.

During his regime as chairman, the then Administrator of East Central State, Ajie Ukpabi Asika, donated the present NUJ Press Centre, Enugu, and the entire outer space of the building to the state council.

In other news, the Correspondent Chapel of the Kano State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) has announced a boycott of all engagements involving the Kano State Government, starting immediately.

This development ensued after the Chairman of the chapel, Aminu Ahmed Garko, called for an emergency congress meeting on Monday.

The correspondents unanimously reached the decision in response to the ongoing and intolerable mistreatment of chapel members by the state government and its representatives during the execution of their duties.

Members of the chapel are experiencing strained relations with the Abba Yusuf government, alleging that it favors non-professionals over qualified journalists.

The chapel urged all its members to adhere to this directive and participate in the protest against the mistreatment of journalists in Kano State.