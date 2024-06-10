Journalists Declare Media Blackout On Kano Gov’t Activities

The Correspondent Chapel of the Kano State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) has announced a boycott of all engagements involving the Kano State Government, starting immediately.

This development ensued after the Chairman of the chapel, Aminu Ahmed Garko, called for an emergency congress meeting on Monday.

The correspondents unanimously reached the decision in response to the ongoing and intolerable mistreatment of chapel members by the state government and its representatives during the execution of their duties.

The resolution reads: “Despite our efforts to engage with the government and its officials to address these issues, we have seen no improvement in the situation.

“Members of the chapel continue to face harassment, intimidation, and even physical assault while performing their duties.

“It is particularly concerning that the government has prioritized non-professionals over trained journalists, making it a state policy to sideline those who are best equipped to handle the job.

“As a result, we regret to announce that we will no longer participate in press conferences, cover government events, or conduct interviews with state officials until we see a tangible commitment to press freedom and the safety of journalists.

“We believe that a free and independent press is essential to a functioning democracy, and we will not stand idly by while our members are mistreated and intimidated.”

Members of the chapel are experiencing strained relations with the Abba Yusuf government, alleging that it favors non-professionals over qualified journalists.

The chapel urged all its members to adhere to this directive and participate in the protest against the mistreatment of journalists in Kano State.