Transfer Update On Francis Uzoho, Iheanacho, George, Dele -Bashiru

Chelsea have given their academy player, Tyrique George, a professional contract which will see him remain at the club until June 30, 2027, with an option for a year extension.

Tyrique George, who was born in England to Nigerian parents, has been at the Chelsea academy since 2014. From the under-8 team, the 18-year-old forward progressed to the club’s under-21 team due to his proficiency with the ball.

“He made 26 appearances for our Under-21s – three of which came in the Premier League 2 playoffs – while 21 outings came with the Under-18s, who ended the campaign as Premier League South champions”, a statement on Chelsea’s website reads.

Note that George is eligible to play for Nigeria even though he has played for England at youth levels.

Meanwhile, Swedish club, Malmo FF, are reportedly interested in Super Eagles of Nigeria goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho.

Reports in Sweden claimed that Malmo FF has made transfer enquiries concerning the Nigeria international.

The 25-year-old Uzoho still has three years left on this contract with Cypriot First Division club, Omonia Nicosia. But that wouldn’t stop Malmo’s reported push for him.

In Italy, Italian Seria A side, Lazio, are interested in Super Eagles midfielder, Fisayo Dele -Bashiru, who is currently contracted to Turkish club, Hatayspor.

Sports Digitale reporter, Resat Can Ozbudak, claimed that the Turkish side has agreed on a deal worth €7 million with the Italian side.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who just joined Hatayspor last summer is expected to undergo medical at Lazio to complete the transfer deal.

In the Premier League, Champions League-bound club, Aston Villa, are reportedly considering making a transfer move for Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho.

Aston Villa see Iheanacho, who has been released by Leicester City, as a potential replacement for Jhon Duran, who could join Chelsea in this summer transfer window.

Note that a couple of Saudi Pro League clubs are also eying Iheanacho this summer.