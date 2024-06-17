Top Players Of Nigerian Descent At Euro 2024

The 2024 UEFA European Championship (Euro 2024) in Germany has a couple of players of Nigerian descent who would have been a big addition to the country’s national team.

In the Euro 2024, there are at least seven top players of Nigerian descent that will make the presence of the country heavily felt in the tournament which will last until July 14.

Below are the top seven players of Nigerian descent at the Euro 2024:

1. Bukayo Saka – England

Bukayo Saka is arguably the biggest player of Nigerian descent at the Euro 2024. The 22-year-old forward who was born in London to Nigerian parents is a prominent player for England at the tournament.

While at Euro 2024, Saka is expected to replicate the form he exhibited in the just concluded season in which he scored 20 goals and provided 13 assists for Arsenal.

2. Jamal Musiala – Germany

Another enterprising player of Nigerian descent at the Euro 2024 is Jamal Musiala who scored 12 goals and provided seven assists for German Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich.

The 21-year-old midfielder who was born to a Nigerian father and a German mother in Germany has already scored a goal for his country so far in the tournament.

3. Manuel Akanji – Switzerland

Manuel Akanji who was born in Switzerland to a Nigerian father is one of the most prominent players in the current Switzerland national team.

The Swiss defender who helped Manchester City to win back-to-back Premier League titles have made over 50 appearances for Switzerland so far in his international career.

4. Noah Okafor – Switzerland

Noah Okafor is another player of Nigerian descent in Switzerland’s national team. He was born in Switzerland to a Nigerian father and a Swiss mother.

Okafor who scored six goals and provided three assists for AC Milan last season is expected to shine for his Swiss team at Euro 2024.

5. Michael Folorunsho – Italy

Michael Folorunsho was born to Nigerian parents in Rome, Italy. Hence, it was easy for the prolific midfielder to choose to play for Italy’s national team over Nigeria.

After recording five goals and providing one assist for Verona, coach Luciano Spalletti decided to take him to Euro 2024.

6. Eberechi Eze – England

Eberechi Eze who was born in London to Nigerian parents snubbed the Super Eagles to wait for a call-up to the Three Lions of England squad.

Fortunately for the English winger, he finally got the call-up ahead of Euro 2024 after recording 11 goals and providing six assists.

7. Joshua Zirkzee – Netherlands

Joshua Zirkzee was born to a Dutch father and a Nigerian mother in Schiedam, Netherlands.

After scoring 12 goals and providing four assists for Bologna, he was given a space in the Netherlands national team ahead of the Euro 2024.