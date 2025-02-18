Ola Aina Hopes To Remain At Forest, Saka To Return For Arsenal After March Break

Nigeria international defender, Ola Aina has expressed his desire to remain at Nottingham Forest for an extended period.

Ola Aina, 28, finds himself in the final five months of his contract with the Tricky Trees despite being one of the best left-backs at the club.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo has recently stated his confidence that Aina will extend his stay at Nottingham Forest.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the Nigerian defender echoed the coach’s sentiments, saying: “I hope so; I enjoy it here. I appreciate the staff, the players, the entire club, and the community. Everything about this place feels right, so hopefully, I’ll be here for longer.”

Note that Ola Aina joined Nottingham Forest on a free transfer two years ago, a move that has since paid dividends for both the player and the club. The club exercised a one-year contract extension for him last summer, indicating their recognition of his contributions to the team.

In other news from the Premier League, Arsenal are optimistic that key players Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli will recover from their hamstring injuries in time to make an impactful return following the March international break.

Saka, who has been sidelined since before Christmas due to a severe muscle tear that necessitated surgical intervention, and Martinelli, who sustained an injury during the Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle, both represent vital assets to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

The Mirror reports a promising outlook for both players to rejoin the squad in the critical run-in during April and May.

Note that the Gunners have been grappling with a severe shortage of attacking options due to injuries affecting not only Saka and Martinelli but also Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

Currently, Raheem Sterling, Leandro Trossard, and young talent Ethan Nwaneri are the only recognized senior forwards available to Arteta.

During their recent 2-0 victory against Leicester City, Arteta had to make a bold tactical decision by deploying midfielder Mikel Merino as an emergency center forward. Merino came off the bench, showcasing his versatility by netting a crucial brace at the King Power Stadium, proving to be a match-winner for the team.