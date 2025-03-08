Robert Pires Hails Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, Sevilla Gives Update On Injured Jerome Adams

Former Arsenal player, Robert Pires, has praised Nigerian-born British player, Bukayo Saka, declaring him one of the top players in Europe in his position.

Robert Pires, a key figure in Arsenal’s successful history, emphasized Saka’s exceptional ability to manoeuvre past defenders, highlighting the young talent’s impact on the pitch.

In a recent interview with The Athletic, Pires remarked, “Bukayo Saka is one of the best players in Europe in his position. He possesses an inherent talent that allows him to consistently get past his opponent. The moment he receives the ball, his awareness of space behind the defender is impressive; he doesn’t hesitate to exploit that opportunity.”

Pires also noted Saka’s significant development in his overall gameplay, particularly in his off-the-ball movements. “His growth in understanding when to create opportunities for his teammates has been remarkable. He always positions himself well to offer a viable passing option, contributing to the team’s attacking fluidity,” Pires added.

Meanwhile, Sevilla manager Garcia Pimienta has provided an optimistic update regarding Nigerian forward Jerome Adams, who is currently recovering from a calf injury sustained during training last month.

Initially expected to be sidelined for approximately seven weeks, Pimienta revealed that Adams is making substantial progress towards a full recovery.

“He has been working diligently with the rehabilitation therapist and is showing positive signs,” Pimienta stated on the club’s official website.

“Upcoming tests will determine whether he can make his return next week.”

He acknowledged the desire of the national team to include Adams in their upcoming fixtures but emphasized the importance of ensuring the player’s complete recovery before that can happen.

Pimienta continued, “While I understand the national team’s eagerness to call him up, we must prioritize his health and recovery—these decisions ultimately fall under the scrutiny of the medical team.”

Adams joined Sevilla from Ligue 1 club Montpellier in January, yet he has only made one league appearance for the Rojiblancos since his arrival, underscoring the significance of this recovery for both the player and the club.