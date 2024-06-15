Portugal Coach, Roberto Martinez Lists Six Countries That Can Win Euro 2024

Portugal head coach, Roberto Martinez, has listed 6 national teams out of 24, that have the possibility of winning the ongoing European Championship (Euro 2024) in Germany.

The European Championship started on Friday, June 14, with the host, Germany, trashing Scotland 5-1 at the Allianz Arena in the city of Munich.

Before the tournament started, most football enthusiasts claimed that England, France, and Portugal were the favourites to win it.

However, Roberto Martinez, who has been coaching Portugal since 2023, added three more countries to the favourite-to-win-it list.

According to the former Belgium head coach, the hosts, Germany, are also among the favourites to win the Euro 2024. Other national teams he added to his list are Spain and Italy, the tournament’s reigning champion.

“There are several teams that have players who are used to fighting for all the titles: France, England, Italy, Germany, Spain, Portugal”, Roberto Martinez told AS.

“We cannot ignore them… gives us our responsibility to be in that lot.”

Roberto Martinez and his Portuguese team, led by five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, will commence their campaign in Group F against the Czech Republic at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18.

Afterwards, they will face Turkey on June 22, and then Georgia on June 26.