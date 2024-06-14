Euro 2024: Wirtz, Musiala Help Germany Defeat Scotland, Rudiger Denies Neuer Clean Sheet

Germany proved they are hosting the 2024 European Championship (Euro 2024) to win the title by giving Scotland no chance in the opening game of the tournament.

For the first time in their rich football history, Germany scored three goals in the first half of a European Championship as they made their Euro 2024 encounter with Scotland extremely easy.

At the start of the game, the German Machine made their intention of winning the match very clear by giving Scotland’s defence no breathing space.

Their pressure on the Scottish side paid off big time when 21-year-old Midfielder, Florian Wirtz, scored the match opener. This means that Wirtz is the youngest player to score a goal in the European Championship opening match.

In the 19th minute, Jamal Musiala who is also 21-year-old doubled the lead for Germany and made the game more difficult for the Scottish side.

Unfortunately for Scotland, Ryan Porteous made a very harsh tackle on İlkay Gündoğan which forced the referee to award a penalty and showed the 25-year-old defender a straight red card after a VAR intervention.

Arsenal forward, Kai Havertz, stepped up and made it 3-0 for Germany from the spot-kick at the Allianz Arena.

In the second half of the Euro 2024 game, Scotland looked more organized, especially at the back but their solidity didn’t last for too long before second-half substitute, Niclas Füllkrug made it 4-0 in the 68th minute.

Scotland who didn’t have a goal on target and didn’t trouble goalkeeper Manuel Neuer throughout the game recorded a goal in the 87th minute thanks to Antonio Rüdiger’s own goal.

Another substitute, Emre Can sealed the victory for Germany as he made it 5-1 in the 3rd minute of injury time.

Germany’s next game in the Euro 2024 is against Hungary at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19. Scotland will return to the pitch against Switzerland at 8 p.m. on June 19.