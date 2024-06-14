Oldest And Youngest Squads At Euro 2024 In Germany

The European Championship (Euro 2024) will kick off at 8 p.m. tonight, June 14, with the host, Germany, taking on Scotland at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Before the Euro 2024 opening game, it might interest you to know the oldest and youngest squads at the tournament which will feature 24 countries.

Ahead of the competition, most football enthusiasts believe that star-studded teams like France with Kylian Mbappe as talisman, England with Jude Bellingham as talisman, and Portugal with Cristiano Ronaldo as talisman are the top three favourites to win the competition.

However, Germany are not a pushover in the contest since they are the hosts, and they also have some big-name players in their squad.

Interestingly, Germany has the squad with the highest number of old players at the Euro 2024. To make it more interesting, Germany’s tonight’s opponents, Scotland, have the second-oldest squad at the tournament, according to Transfermarkt.

On the other hand, the Czech Republic have the youngest squad at the Euro 2024, followed by Turkey and then England.

Below are the oldest squads and their average ages in the Euro 2024:

Germany – 28.5 years

Scotland – 28.3 years

Poland – 27.8 years

Denmark – 27.7 years

Croatia – 27.7 years

Switzerland – 27.7 years

Hungary – 27.4 years

Serbia – 27.4 years

Slovenia – 27.3 years

Albania – 27.3 years

Below are the youngest squads and their average ages in Euro 2024:

Czech Republic – 25.5 years

Turkey – 25.8 years

England – 26.1 years

Netherlands – 26.3 years

#Ukraine – 26.3 years

Italy – 26.5 years

Austria – 26.8 years

Belgium – 26.9 years

#France – 26.9 years

Portugal – 27 years