All Euro 2024 Matchday One Fixtures, Kick-Off Time

The 2024 European Championship (Euro 2024) will officially kick off at the Allianz Arena in the city of Munich, Germany, on Friday, June 14, 2024.

The first game of the Euro 2024 is between the hosts, Germany, and Scotland, and it will kick off at 8 p.m. on Friday.

Afterwards, other matchday 1 group stage encounters will continue on Saturday and last until Tuesday, with football actions scheduled to take place across ten cities in Germany with different kick-off times.

One of the biggest ties to watch out for on Saturday is the clash between Spain and Croatia at the Olympiastadion Berlin. The game will kick off at 5 p.m.

On Sunday, June 16, the Poland vs Netherlands clash is arguably the biggest fixture. It will kick off at 2 p.m. Serbia Vs England promises to also be an interesting fixture to watch out for.

Below are all the matchday one fixtures and kick-off times for Euro 2024:

Friday, June 14

Germany Vs Scotland

8 p.m.

Saturday, June 15

Hungary Vs Switzerland

3 p.m.

Spain Vs Croatia

5 p.m.

Italy Vs Albania

8 p.m.

Sunday, June 16

Poland Vs Netherlands

2 p.m.

Slovenia Vs Denmark

5 p.m.

Serbia Vs England

8 p.m.

Monday, June 17

Romania Vs Ukraine

2 p.m.

Belgium Vs Slovakia

5 p.m.

Austria Vs France

8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 18

Turkey Vs Georgia

5 p.m.

Portugal Vs Czechia

8 p.m.