Cristiano Ronaldo Wants Portugal To Go Beyond Euro 2024 Semi-finals

Portugal football legend, Cristiano Ronaldo, is aiming to take his national team to the European Championship (Euro 2024) final in Germany in July.

Cristiano Ronaldo has the highest number of international appearances (207) in the history of football and has scored the highest number of goals in international football (130) but has managed to win just one European Championship.

The Euro 2024 is the 6th time Ronaldo will play in the competition. He and two other players in the current Portuguese squad, Pepê and Rui Patrício, were part of the squad that won the competition in 2016.

Hence, the current squad is filled with new generation of players who the 39-year-old Al Nassr of Saudi Pro League star wishes could win the Euro 2024 with him.

“I believe that this generation deserves to win a competition of this magnitude. Semifinals? I hope we can go further”, Cristiano Ronaldo told ESPN.

“We have to go step by step, live in the moment, be calm, work as well as we have until now, believe that it is possible. We know it’s a short competition, but the team is ready.”

On his records in international football, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner said: “I enjoy football, records are a consequence, not a goal, they appear naturally.

“It’s my sixth European Championship, it’s about enjoying it in the best possible way, playing well and making sure the team can win.”

Note that Portugal are in Euro 2024 Group F alongside the Czech Republic, Turkey and Georgia. Their first game in the tournament is against Czech on June 18.