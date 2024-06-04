Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts To Kylian Mbappe’s Transfer To Real Madrid

Portuguese football icon, Cristiano Ronaldo, is excited over Real Madrid’s signing of Kylian Mbappe who has taken him as an idol over the years.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who played for Real Madrid between 2009 and 2018 is believed to be one of the most iconic footballers to ever play for the Spanish giants.

The 39-year-old Ronaldo won four UEFA Champions League titles for the club which earned him four Ballon d’Or at the Santiago Bernabéu.

During his time on the Spanish side, Ronaldo had the cause to take pictures with young Mbappe while on tour at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The young Mbappe has also shared pictures showing that he had pictures of Ronaldo posted on the walls of his room.

When Real Madrid finally secured Mbappe’s signature on Monday, June 3, 2024, the 25-year-old French striker shared the aforementioned pictures to confirm how it has been a childhood dream to play for the Spanish giants.

Mbappe signed a contract that will pay him about €15 million per season and it will keep him at the Santiago Bernabéu for five years.

Minutes after Real Madrid announced the signing of Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo took to his Instagram story to make his reaction. The Portuguese football icon wrote: “Excited to see you light up the Bernabeu!”

Madrid are expected to unveil Mbappe as their new player before the commencement of the European Championship on June 14.