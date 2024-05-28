Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates As He Becomes First Top Scorer In 4 Countries

Portuguese football icon, Cristiano Ronaldo, took to his Instagram page to celebrate his new feat in the world of football.

The 39-year-old scored two goals in Al Nassr’s 4-2 win over Al-Ittihad which was the club’s last game in the Saudi Pro League season.

Ronaldo’s brace ended up with 35 league games in just 31 games. That was the first time in the history of the Saudi Pro League that a player scored that high in a single season.

This feat makes Cristiano Ronaldo the first player in the history of professional football to finish a league season as the highest goalscorer in four different leagues across the world.

Ronaldo landed his first Golden Boot in an elite league while playing for Manchester United between 2003 and 2009. He scored 31 goals in 34 Premier League games during the 2007-2008 season at Old Trafford. He left for Real Madrid in the following season.

While at Real Madrid, the Portuguese striker finished the 2011-2012 season with 40 goals in 34 games as he finished as the league’s top scorer in the said season. In the 2013-2014 season, Ronaldo achieved the same feat but with 31 goals in 30 league games.

During the 2014-2015 season, Ronaldo scored a career-high 48 league goals in 35 league games to win the La Liga Golden Boot of the said season.

Two seasons after Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Juventus, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner won the Golden Boot during the 2020-2021 season with 29 goals in 33 games.

After he achieved the same feat at the Saudi Pro League on Monday, May 27, 2024, Ronaldo wrote on Instagram on Tuesday: “Proud to make history as the first top scorer in 4 countries 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇪🇸 🇮🇹 🇸🇦 A huge thank you to all the clubs, teammates and staff who helped me along the way.”