FIFA Approves New Law Against Goalkeepers

The world football governing body, FIFA, has approved new regulations for goalkeepers, stipulating that they will be penalized with a corner kick awarded to the opposing team if they hold onto the ball for more than eight seconds.

This significant rule change was unanimously ratified by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) during their annual general meeting held in Northern Ireland. The new law is set to take effect during FIFA’s Club World Cup, scheduled to take place in the United States from June 15 to July 13, 2025.

Previously, the governing law dictated that goalkeepers could only retain possession of the ball for a maximum of six seconds, after which they would face a penalty in the form of an indirect free kick awarded to the opposition.

However, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) CEO, Noel Mooney, expressed concerns that the enforcement of the six-second rule had weakened over the years. With this new eight-second stipulation, there is hope that it will notably reduce instances of time-wasting during matches.

This new law has already undergone trials in over 400 games across three distinct competitions, including Premier League 2, allowing officials to evaluate its effectiveness. Referees will also implement a preliminary warning system, utilizing a five-second countdown timer before imposing the penalty, ensuring that goalkeepers know their time constraints.

The Secretary General of FIFA, Mattias Grafstrom, noted the positive outcomes from earlier testing, stating, “The assessments were successful, and notably, referees did not frequently need to signal for a corner as a result.”

Additionally, the IFAB has decided to continue experimenting with offside regulations, allowing attackers to be considered onside if their torso aligns with that of the second-to-last defender, further evolving the dynamics of the game.