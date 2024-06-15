Recent Recruitment Marred By Corruption, List Flooded With Non-applicants – Police Raise Alarm

The Nigeria Police Force has alleged that the recently released names of successful candidates in the ongoing 2022/23 Police Constables Recruitment Exercise were marred with irregularities and corruption.

Naija News recalls that the PSC had on June 4 announced the approval and release of a list of 10,000 successful applicants for recruitment into the constable and specialist cadres.

However, the Inspector General of Police issued a letter of objection to the list on June 10 addressed to the Chairman of the Commission, citing the discovered irregularities.

In a statement made available to DAILY POST on Saturday, the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the alleged corruption and irregularities.

According to the statement, upon scrutiny of the list released on the Police Service Commission (PSC) portal, the security agency discovered that Nigerians who never applied, candidates who failed the Computer Based Test, and those screened out due to medical reasons made it to the final list.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, has announced the suspension of special promotion of certain officers within the police force.

Naija News understands that Egbetokun’s decision comes as a result of concerns that these promotions are jeopardizing the work of officers.

The IGP expressed his frustration with the excessive lobbying for special promotions and stated that any recommendations for such promotions would now be met with disciplinary action.

Moving forward, Egbetokun noted that the police management will handle any cases where special promotions are deemed necessary.

Additionally, the undue soliciting for posting has been banned, with a warning that those found guilty will face legal consequences.

On a positive note, 27 senior police officers have been recently promoted to new ranks and were decorated by the IGP.

This includes one Deputy Inspector-General of Police, 11 Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, and 15 Commissioners of Police.

Notable among them is DIG Yayaha Abubakar, a lawyer from Adamawa State, who previously served as the AIG Zone 14.