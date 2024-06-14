BREAKING: IGP Suspends Special Promotions Within Police Force

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, has announced the suspension of special promotion of certain officers within the police force.

Naija News understands that Egbetokun’s decision comes as a result of concerns that these promotions are jeopardizing the work of officers.

The IGP expressed his frustration with the excessive lobbying for special promotions and stated that any recommendations for such promotions would now be met with disciplinary action.

Moving forward, Egbetokun noted that the police management will handle any cases where special promotions are deemed necessary.

Additionally, the undue soliciting for posting has been banned, with a warning that those found guilty will face legal consequences.

On a positive note, 27 senior police officers have been recently promoted to new ranks and were decorated by the IGP.

This includes one Deputy Inspector-General of Police, 11 Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, and 15 Commissioners of Police.

Notable among them is DIG Yayaha Abubakar, a lawyer from Adamawa State, who previously served as the AIG Zone 14.

The newly promoted AIGs also include Mohammad Badeh, a former Commissioner of Police in charge of Safer Highway from Niger State, Ahmed Armani from Katsina State with a master’s degree in law enforcement and experience at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and Mohammed Hussain from Jigawa State, who was the Commissioner of Police in charge of Kano State Police Command prior to his promotion.