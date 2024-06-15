JUST IN: NFF Breaks Silence Over Finidi George’s Resignation

The head of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, has told newsmen that he is unaware of Super Eagles coach, Finidi George’s reported resignation.

Naija News reports that Finidi George made headlines on Saturday morning after reports of his sudden resignation surfaced on the internet.

The embattled Super Eagles coach had stepped down after the NFF declared its intention to bring in an international expert as the Super Eagles’ new coach, following their poor showing in the 2026 World Cup qualifying rounds.

The Eagles have only managed to score three points out of a possible 12, landing them in fifth place in Group C, which has cast doubt on their chances of qualifying.

Their poor performances have angered the nation’s football-loving population, who are still reeling from the team’s failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The announcement by the NFF on Thursday sparked a variety of reactions, with some Eagles supporters urging the federation’s board and George to step down.

Reports suggest that George is furious over the NFF’s decision to meet with the sports minister two days prior, without addressing the issue of players arriving late to training and the NFF’s lack of effort to rally support from Nigerians in Ivory Coast for the Eagles’ match against Benin Republic on last Monday.

The reports also indicate that George resigned from his position as the Eagles’ coach this morning (today).

However, when asked about the news making the round on Saturday, Gusau said he was unaware of George’s decision to let go of his appointment as Super Eagles coach.

“Not yet aware,” Gusau reportedly told The PUNCH in a chat on Saturday, June 15.