Photo: Mother Of Tiwa Savage’s Ex-husband, Teebillz Is Dead

The mother of Tunji Balogun, better known as Teebillz, former husband of Nigerian sensational singer, Tiwa Savage, is dead.

Naija News reports that the talent manager took to his social media page to share the sad news about his mother’s demise.

In the post accompanied by the photo of his mother, Teebillz said when he thought he had gotten his life well put together, life hit hard at him like bricks.

He added that he was the only biological child of his mother.

He wrote, “Your love was my anchor, my safe haven, my guiding light. Without you, everything feels dark and uncertain. But even in death, your love remains my beacon of hope, my reminder that I am strong and capable….

“Just when you think you’ve got your life together, life comes along and hits you with a brick……. God I’m her only biological child!……. I pray for healing energy!”

Meanwhile, Tiwa Savage has disclosed that she brushed her teeth six times in preparation for the kissing scene in her debut movie, ‘Water and Garri.’

She explained that she took proper care of her teeth and mouth because she wanted to give a good impression.

The Afrobeats diva disclosed this in a recent interview with BET.

Savage, who played the lead character (Aisha) in the movie, shared kisses with Andrew Bunting, her co-star (who plays Kay in the movie).