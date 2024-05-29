I Brushed My Teeth Six Times For My Kissing Scene In ‘Water And Garri’ – Tiwa Savage

Popular Nigerian singer cum actress, Tiwa Savage has disclosed that she brushed her teeth six times in preparation for the kissing scene in her debut movie, ‘Water and Garri.’

She explained that she took proper care of her teeth and mouth because she wanted to give a good impression.

The Afrobeats diva disclosed this in a recent interview with BET.

She said, “The first day on set, I had my kissing scene. I am glad it was my first day because I just went right into it. I remember in my dressing room, I brushed my teeth like five, six times because I was like I needed to represent. But, he was very lovely. All of the cast was. They were really, really nice.”

Savage, who played the lead character (Aisha) in the movie, shared kisses with Andrew Bunting, her co-star (who plays Kay in the movie).

I Am A Virgin – BBNaija’s Alex Discloses

Big Brother Naija reality star Alexandra Asogwa, popularly known as Alex Unusual, has shared a private detail about herself.

The reality TV star took to her Snapchat page recently to claim that she is still a virgin at age 28.

Sharing a drink on her Snap, she wrote: “This drink is still a virgin like me.”

Her revelation elicited mixed reactions from her fans.

Some netizens expressed shock at her statement, while others praised her for keeping her virginity intact.

Alex has not been publicly known to be in any romantic relationship since her appearance on the Big Brother Naija Season 3 reality show.