‘There Are Periods We Don’t Like Each Other’ – Nollywood Actor, Akah Nnani Opens Up About His Marriage

Nollywood actor, Akah Nnani, has opined that love in marriage is complicated while speaking about his marriage with his wife, Chidera Nnani.

Naija News reports that Akah during an interview on ‘Toke Moments’ with media personality, Toke Makinwa, said people marry for different reasons.

According to the movie star, his marriage is based on love, not likes, because there are moments when they do not like each other.

Akah added that love is complicated, and someone has to love his or her partner’s demons to show genuine love.

He said, “People marry for the wrong reasons every time. I will say love comes before likes in our marriage because there are moments and certain periods of time I don’t like my wife, it has happened there are periods when she does not like me but it is the love that keeps us. Love is complicated, you have to love somebody’s demons. That is why it is love.”

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress and social media sensation, Aunty Ramota, has released a video to clarify reports suggesting she is in a critical health condition following a purportedly failed Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery.

The TV star, in a video released via social media, showed off her body and thanked those who reached out to her over rumours that she underwent an unsuccessful BBL surgery in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

Aunty Ramota, who spoke in Yoruba language, said nothing was wrong with her, even as she showed off her entire physique to deny rumours about having a failed BBL surgery.