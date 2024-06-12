Aunty Ramota Releases New Video Amidst Rumours Of Failed BBL Surgery

Nollywood actress and social media sensation, Aunty Ramota, has released a video to clarify reports suggesting she is in a critical health condition following a purportedly failed Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery.

The TV star, in a video released via social media, showed off her body and thanked those who reached out to her over rumours that she underwent an unsuccessful BBL surgery in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

Aunty Ramota, who spoke in Yoruba language, said nothing is wrong with her, even as she showed off her entire physique to deny rumours about having a failed BBL surgery.

She said: “My lovers, thank you, nothing happened to me. This is my body.”

Earlier in the video, the actress was seen enjoying a meal of bread and tea before she then stood up, did a spin and confidently declared that she is in good health, contrary to earlier claims that she had been hospitalized due to a failed surgery.

See the video.

Meanwhile, Nigerian rapper and singer, Skales has shared his thoughts on Wizkid’s claim that hip-hop is dead.

He insisted that the genre is not dead, but rather the excitement has moved to somewhere else.

Skales opined that no genre can take the spotlight forever.

He argued that the popularity of a genre is dependent on what people are interested in at the moment.

The singer stated this during an interview with Hip TV.