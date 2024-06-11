Hip Hop Is Not Dead – Skales Counters Wizkid

Nigerian rapper and singer, Skales has shared his thoughts on Wizkid’s claim that hip-hop is dead.

He insisted that the genre is not dead, but rather the excitement has moved to somewhere else.

Skales opined that no genre can take the spotlight forever.

He argued that the popularity of a genre is dependent on what people are interested in at the moment.

The singer stated this during an interview with Hip TV.

According to him, “Everybody has their opinion. Wizkid has his own opinion so that [‘hip-hop is dead’] is his opinion. But for me, my own logic for life is that everything has time and season.

“Everything is going to come and go, and there is going to be another recycle, which means, if you are hot today, you might not be hot tomorrow. Today, if it’s rap that everybody is feeling, tomorrow it will be Afrobeats, and next tomorrow it will be Amapiano, and so on.

“So I won’t say hip-hop is dead. You can’t say something is dead; it’s just not its time anymore. The excitement has moved somewhere else. I’m sure very soon, they will say Afrobeats is dead. It’s just timing.

“Nothing is meant to last forever. That’s why we all die one day.”