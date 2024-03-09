Why I Decided Not To Do BBL Surgery – Tolanibaj

Big Brother Naija reality star Tolani Shobajo, popularly known as Tolanibaj, has said that she planned on undergoing Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery, but changed her mind.

The reality TV star explained that she decided not to do the surgery because she was afraid of complications that might result in her death.

She disclosed this in a recent episode of the Bahd And Boujee Podcast co-hosted by her and actress, Moet Abebe.

She said, “There was a time I wanted to do BBL but I was scared of dying. I said, ‘If my enemy should die right now is it going to be because I went under the knife? Does that makes sense?’ I really tried to convince myself. I was like, ‘Okay, I would do bumbum but is it truly because of me or because I want to track more men?”

Her co-host, Abebe inferred: “To be honest, I’m tired of seeing SpongeBobs, a lot of girls that look like ants with big bumbums and skinny legs.”

Tolanibaj added: “Is it by force to do BBL? If you are going to do BBL, go to a good doctor and spend that money. Don’t be cheap about it.”