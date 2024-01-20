I’m Convinced People Are Pretending To Enjoy Their Marriages – Tolanibaj

Controversial reality TV star, Tolani Shobajo, popularly known as Tolanibaj, has said that she is certain that most married couples are pretending to enjoy their union.

The reality TV star stated this on her Snapchat page in response to a trending tweet asking people ‘what they are convinced people are pretending to enjoy’.

The tweet read, “What are you convinced people are pretending to enjoy?” To which the reality star replied, “Marriage.”

Tolanibaj recently sparked controversy after revealing what she brings to the table in a romantic relationship.

The celebrity had stated that what she brings is her pu$$y which was greeted with heavy backlash from netizens.

Despite Dating Seven Men, None Of Them Married Me – BBNaija Star, Tolanibaj Laments

Meanwhile, Tolanibaj has lamented about her failed romantic relationships.

Speaking in the latest episode of the Bahd And Boujee Podcast, co-hosted by her and On-Air Personality, Moet Abebe, She said all the men she had dated in the past ended up not marrying her.

The reality TV star said she had dated seven and thought every one of them was her future husband, but they always left her.

Tolanibaj said she had concluded that what was currently left in the dating pool were remnants, stressing that all the good men were taken.

She said, “I feel like in the dating pool, we are left with remnants. The good ones are married. We hopped on the train too late. I have dated like seven guys, and I thought they were the ones…”

Story continues below advertisement

The guest on the podcast, actor Daniel Etim-Effiong, inferred: “Tbaj, the problem can not be all these seven guys. Maybe the problem is you.”