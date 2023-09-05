Why I Don’t Want To Grant Interviews – Tolanibaj Speaks

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars housemate, Tolani Shobajo aka Tolanibaj has disclosed the reason she had not granted any interviews after her eviction from the show.

The 31-year-old on Tuesday via a video uploaded on her YouTube channel said that she didn’t feel the need to grant anyone access to her.

“I didn’t feel the need to grant anybody access to me, I wanted to be selfish with my time, I did not want to wake up early for nobody, I did not want to put on makeup for one week straight,” she said.

The reality star cleared the air days after Entertainment journalist, Christy O went public about her refusal to talk to the media.

Tolanibaj was evicted from the Big Brother house on August 27 alongside Frodd.

The voting percentage of viewers also showed that Seyi, Frood and Tolanibaj were the least-voted housemates.

Prince, Lucy Speak On Leaking Sensitive Information To Housemates

Meanwhile, Evicted Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ houseguests Prince Nelson and Lucy Edet have denied leaking sensitive information about the ongoing show to the housemates.

Naija News recalls that Lucy, Kim Oprah, Sholzy and Prince were brought into Biggie House two weeks ago, but two got evicted during the live show on Sunday.

Before the eviction, Seyi Awolowo had bragged during a conversation with Venita that he was one of the six housemates carrying the show because Nigerians were angry at him over his misogynistic comments.

The reality TV star’s remark made many fans believe one of the newly introduced houseguests had briefed him on happenings outside the show.

Speaking during an interview with media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, in a video posted on the Africa Magic YouTube channel on Tuesday, the duo said they didn’t leak any information to the housemates.