Why I Love Bobrisky – Tolanibaj Reveals

Big Brother Naija reality star and disc jockey, Tolani Baj has opened up on the reason she admires popular crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky.

The reality TV said she loves Bob because he chooses the gender he wants to play at any point in time.

She stated this in the teaser of the upcoming episode of the Bahd and Boujee Podcast, co-hosted by her and actress Moet Abebe.

“This is why I love Bobrisky, right? Bobrisky wakes up and plays a character; he, she, baby, whatever pronoun he likes,” she said.

Bobrisky, a self-proclaimed transwoman, admitted to being a man in court on Friday during his sentence for naira abuse and mutilation.

Nigeria Correctional Service Confirms Gender Section Bobrisky Would Be Kept In Ikoyi Prison

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) has confirmed that Bobrisky, would be kept in the male section of the Ikoyi prison throughout his jail term.

Naija News recalls Bobrisky was sentenced on Friday to Ikoyi Prison for six months with no option of fine over ‘Abuse of Naira’ by Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos based on the charges brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Earlier, Bobrisky, who is a cross-dresser, had confirmed in court that he is a male.

Despite the confirmation, netizens had wondered if the cross-dresser would be kept in the male section or female section while in prison.

However, Peoples Gazette quoted officials of NCS to have said that Bobrisky would be kept in the male section of the prison facility throughout his six-month imprisonment and would be protected from sexual harassment.

“Since he admitted to being a male in court, then we have to abide by what was submitted in court,” the correctional spokesperson said on Friday.

“He shouldn’t be afraid of sexual assault from other male inmates because our men can give him protection,” the NCS added.