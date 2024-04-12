Nigeria Correctional Service Confirms Gender Section Bobrisky Would Be Kept In Ikoyi Prison

Advertisement

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) has confirmed that Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, would be kept in the male section of the Ikoyi prison throughout his jail term.

Naija News recalls Bobrisky was sentenced on Friday to Ikoyi Prison for six months with no option of fine over ‘Abuse of Naira’ by Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos based on the charges brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Earlier, Bobrisky, who is a cross-dresser, had confirmed in court that he is a male.

Despite the confirmation, netizens had wondered if the cross-dresser would be kept in the male section or female section while in prison.

However, Peoples Gazette quoted officials of NCS to have said that Bobrisky would be kept in the male section of the prison facility throughout his six-month imprisonment and would be protected from sexual harassment.

“Since he admitted to being a male in court, then we have to abide by what was submitted in court,” the correctional spokesperson said on Friday.

“He shouldn’t be afraid of sexual assault from other male inmates because our men can give him protection,” the NCS added.