Bobrisky Identifies As Man In Court

Idris Okuneye, widely known as Bobrisky, was sentenced to six months in prison without the option of a fine by the Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday, following his admission of guilt in a case involving the abuse of the Nigerian currency.

The sentence was handed down by Justice Abimbola Awogboro after a critical inquiry into Bobrisky’s gender identity, to which he responded affirmatively as a male.

The controversial crossdresser, who has often been at the center of public debates regarding his gender expression, appeared before the court where he was confronted with the consequences of his actions.

The charge against him stemmed from incidents where he was purportedly seen mishandling the naira, an act that contravenes specific Nigerian statutes designed to preserve the dignity of the nation’s currency.

During the court proceedings, when questioned by Justice Awogboro about his gender, Bobrisky promptly declared himself a man, a statement that aligns with his legal identity despite his widely publicized cross-dressing persona.

When the judge asked, “Are you a man or a woman?” Bobrisky responded, “I am a man.”

Awogboro said the judgment would be a deterrent to others who are found abusing and mutilating the naira.

The judge ruled that the jail term commenced on March 24, 2024, the day of his arrest.

On April 5, the court had convicted Bobrisky after he pleaded guilty to the charge of abusing the naira filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The judge, therefore, postponed the sentencing to Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

However, the day was declared a public holiday by the Federal Government for the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Bobrisky had last Friday, after his conviction, pleaded with the court to give him a lesser punishment as he was not aware of the law of abusing the naira.

In his allocutus, he begged the court that he was not aware of the law of abusing the naira.

He said that he is a social media influencer with over five million followers.

The judge then told him that ignorance of the law was not an excuse.

He said, “I know my Lord. My lord, I wish that you could give me a second chance to use my platform to inform and educate my followers about spraying money.

“I would do a video on my page, and I would educate people about spraying money.

“I will not repeat it, my lord, I regret my actions, my lord.”