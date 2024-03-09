Why I Lost My Virginity At Age 24 – Tolanibaj (Video)

Controversial reality TV star, Tolani Shobajo, popularly known as Tolanibaj, has shared some personal details about her sexual life.

The reality star disclosed that she lost her virginity at the age of 24.

According to her, she only had s3x at that age because of curiosity.

She explained that she lost her virginity “very late” because she didn’t explore in her early 20s.

Tolanibaj revealed this in the latest episode of the Bahd And Boujee Podcast, which she and actress Moet Abebe co-hosted.

She said, “I didn’t explore enough in my early 20s. In fact, I lost my virginity very late. I was like 24. And I lost it out of curiosity. I could have been 30 and still be a virgin. I kid you not.

“I just wasn’t eager to see what people were talking about until I turned 24. I had sex and I was like, ‘So this is even it?’”

Watch the video below,

I’m Convinced People Are Pretending To Enjoy Their Marriages – Tolanibaj

Meanwhile, Tolanibaj has said that she is certain that most married couples are pretending to enjoy their union.

The reality TV star stated this on her Snapchat page in response to a trending tweet asking people ‘what they are convinced people are pretending to enjoy’.

The tweet read, “What are you convinced people are pretending to enjoy?” To which the reality star replied, “Marriage.”

Tolanibaj recently sparked controversy after revealing what she brings to the table in a romantic relationship.

The celebrity had stated that what she brings is her pu$$y which was greeted with heavy backlash from netizens.