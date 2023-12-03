Despite Dating Seven Men, None Of Them Married Me – BBNaija Star, Tolanibaj Laments

A former Big Brother Naija Housemate and disc jockey, Tolanibaj, has lamented about her failed romantic relationships.

Speaking in the latest episode of the Bahd And Boujee Podcast, co-hosted by her and On-Air Personality, Moet Abebe, She said all the men she had dated in the past ended up not marrying her.

The reality TV star said she had dated seven and thought every one of them was her future husband, but they always left her.

Tolanibaj said she had concluded that what was currently left in the dating pool were remnants, stressing that all the good men were taken.

She said, “I feel like in the dating pool, we are left with remnants. The good ones are married. We hopped on the train too late. I have dated like seven guys, and I thought they were the ones…”

The guest on the podcast, actor Daniel Etim-Effiong, inferred: “Tbaj, the problem can not be all these seven guys. Maybe the problem is you.”

In related news, International female Disk Jockey, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has revealed she almost failed her master’s programme at the University of Oxford.

Naija News recalls that the billionaire’s daughter revealed in March 2021 that she had been accepted into Oxford for a master’s degree in African Studies and graduated in 2022.

Speaking at a recent event, in the video making the rounds online, DJ Cuppy said there is power in uncertainties and failure, stressing that even the biggest and most successful women experience failure.

She noted that her life has been unpredictable despite being from a privileged background.

Cuppy recounted how a jewellery line she established at age 28 failed, almost failed at Oxford University, and failed in her relationship with British boxer, Ryan Taylor.