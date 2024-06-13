Asisat Oshoala Confident Super Falcons Will Survive Paris Olympics ‘Group Of Death’

Super Falcons of Nigeria forward, Asisat Oshoala believes that she and her teammates are good enough to qualify from the 2024 Olympic Games group of death.

Recall that Asisat Oshoala and her teammates qualified for the football event of the 2024 Olympics after beating South Africa 1-0 in Abuja and drawing 0-0 with the Banyana Banyana in Pretoria in April.

Hence, for the first time in 16 years, the Super Falcons will have the opportunity to battle for gold at the Paris Olympics.

Unfortunately, they have to do that the hard way as they have been paired in “Group of Death” (Group C) which features reigning World Cup champions Spain, former world champions Japan and Brazil.

Despite how tough the group looks, Asisat Oshoala told FIFA.com that the Nigerian side will stun their doubters just like they did during the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

In the said competition, Nigeria found themselves in a group which featured the co-host of the competition, Australia, reigning Olympic champions, Canada, and Ireland.

Despite that, the Super Falcons didn’t lose any game in the group stage as they finished second and scaled through to the round of 16.

“At the World Cup last year, people said the same thing,” the Bay FC forward said.

“They said we were in the Group of Death [with Australia, Canada, and the Republic of Ireland] and could not qualify. But we did.

“I have a lot of confidence in this team. We have many young players and we can make things difficult for our opponents. We don’t just think about getting out of the group; I think we can walk away with a medal.”

Note that Asisat Oshoala and her teammates will commence their Olympics campaign against Brazil at the Stade Matmut- Atlantique, Bordeaux, France, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 25.