World Cup Qualifier: Tinubu Rallies Super Eagles To Defeat Zimbabwe, Expresses Confidence In Team

President Bola Tinubu has encouraged the Super Eagles to give their best and secure victory against the Zimbabwe Warriors in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, expressing full confidence in their ability to make Nigeria proud.

Speaking at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday during the official launch of the Torch of Unity Movement for the 22nd National Sports Festival, Tinubu emphasized the significance of the match and the expectations of millions of Nigerians.

“I extend my best wishes to the Super Eagles of Nigeria in their World Cup qualifying match against Zimbabwe in Uyo later today (Tuesday). I have no doubt they will make us proud,” the President stated in a message conveyed by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to sports development, Tinubu highlighted the role of sports in fostering unity, engaging the youth, and contributing to national growth.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has maintained the same starting lineup for the crucial qualifier against Zimbabwe, set to take place at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

In what will be his second match in charge, Chelle has opted for continuity, sticking with the XI that delivered an impressive win over Rwanda last Friday.

His decision reflects confidence in the squad’s ability to replicate their strong performance against a Zimbabwean team determined to earn crucial points.