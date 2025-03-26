Eric Chelle Reveals What He Told Super Eagles After Osimhen’s Goal Against Zimbabwe

Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle has revealed that he ordered his players to keep pushing for another goal after opening the scoring against Zimbabwe in a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifying match held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Tuesday.

The match illustrated the challenges the Super Eagles face in their quest to secure a spot in the World Cup, set to be held across the US, Mexico, and Canada.

The encounter began with a palpable tension, as the Warriors of Zimbabwe exhibited strong defensive tactics, seemingly determined to disrupt Nigeria’s rhythm and aspirations.

Despite a promising start, Nigeria found it hard to penetrate their opponent’s organized defence. The breakthrough finally came in the 74th minute when the team’s star striker, Victor Osimhen, scored with a commanding header, giving the Super Eagles a glimmer of hope.

However, the elation was short-lived. Nigeria’s inability to maintain composure ultimately cost them dearly.

In the dying moments of the match, Tawanda Chirewa capitalized on a lapse in concentration from the Super Eagles’ defence, slipping past goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali to equalize during stoppage time. This equalizer served as a harsh reminder of Nigeria’s vulnerabilities, particularly their struggle to maintain control in key moments.

In the aftermath of the 1-1 draw, Chelle reflected on his team’s performance, emphasizing the need for improvement in managing crucial game situations.

“We aimed to build on our lead after Osimhen’s goal, and I urged my players to keep pushing for another score,” he explained. “However, fatigue may have set in, leading us to overlook critical defensive responsibilities, which resulted in conceding the equalizer.”

Chelle underscored that the Super Eagles had previously faced a similar fate against Rwanda, where defensive oversight led to a disappointing outcome. “We need to analyze how we conceded this goal, as that lapse determined the match’s result,” he remarked.

Despite the draw, the Super Eagles remain in contention for a World Cup berth, albeit in a challenging position. They currently find themselves fourth in Group C, trailing South Africa by six points with only four matches remaining in the qualification round.

The coach expressed his frustration at the outcome, stating, “We demonstrated our potential by creating numerous scoring opportunities and displaying aggressive play in the first half. We must learn to manage games more effectively when we are ahead.”

Chelle recognized that at this level of competition, even the smallest lapses in focus can be immensely costly.