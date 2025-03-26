Tuesday’s Results For 2026 World Cup Qualifiers For African Zone

The Match Day 6 of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers for the African zone continued on Tuesday across the continent and produced some stunning outcomes.

In a gripping encounter within Group C, Nigeria faced off against the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo. Victor Osimhen, the standout forward for Nigeria, opened the scoring in the 74th minute, giving the Super Eagles a crucial lead.

However, Zimbabwe demonstrated their resilience by equalizing dramatically during stoppage time, thanks to a late strike from Tawanda Chirewa.

In another match from Group C, South Africa emerged victorious with a commanding 2-0 win over the Benin Republic in Abidjan, while Rwanda managed to secure a point after a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Lesotho.

Turning to Group D, Cape Verde clinched a narrow but important victory against Angola, winning 2-1. Additionally, Cameroon showcased their offensive prowess with a 3-1 triumph over Libya, further solidifying their position in the qualifiers.

In the Group G matches, Uganda edged out Guinea with a narrow 1-0 victory, while Algeria put on an impressive display, hammering Mozambique with a resounding 5-1 win.

Other notable performances in the qualifiers included Burundi’s emphatic 5-0 win against Seychelles, and Botswana securing a solid 2-0 victory over Somalia. Egypt kept their qualification hopes alive with a 1-0 win over Sierra Leone, while Sudan and South Sudan played out a tense 1-1 draw.

Moreover, Comoros triumphed with a 1-0 victory against Chad, Mauritania fell 2-0 to DR Congo, and Senegal claimed a 2-0 win over Togo. Morocco rounded off the day with a convincing 2-0 victory against Tanzania.

Looking ahead, the next round of fixtures, Match Day 7 of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the African zone, is scheduled to take place in September.