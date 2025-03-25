2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Super Eagles Of Nigeria Suffer Heavy Blow In Uyo Against Zimbabwe

The Super Eagles of Nigeria couldn’t do as much as they were expected to do in their 6th 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier as their visitors, Zimbabwe, forced them into a 1-1 draw.

Going into the match at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, most football enthusiasts predicted a straight win for the Super Eagles due to the calibre of players in the squad and their 2-0 win over Rwanda last Friday.

Interestingly, Zimbabwe’s defence proved to be a very strong nut to crack for a star-studded attacking lineup led by former African player of the year Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray, and the reigning African player of the year, Ademola Lookman.

The Super Eagles fans at the stadium were stunned as the Zimbabweans ended the first half without conceding any goal as the Super Eagles couldn’t create any clear-cut chances in the first 45 minutes of the encounter.

Hence, the second half was a make-or-mar for the Super Eagles, who came out firing and fighting to ensure that they scored a goal. Their struggle to score a goal yielded fruit in the 74th minute through Osimhen’s low header.

While most of the Nigerian fans thought the Super Eagles would walk away with the slim win, Zimbabwe stunned the hosts as they penetrated Nigeria’s penalty box and scored the equalizer in the 90th minute through the boots of 21-year-old Tawanda Chirewa.

The Nigerian side couldn’t turn things around with the additional five minutes as Zimbabwe walked away with the 1-1 draw.

No thanks to the draw, the Super Eagles remain in the 4th spot in Group C with 7 points, eight points below first-placed South Africa who beat Benin Republic earlier today.