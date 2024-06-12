NPFL: Shooting Stars Stun Rangers As Title Race Remains Open (See All Results)

After earning an unprecedented three goals and three points from their abandoned NPFL game against Enyimba on Sunday, Enugu Rangers couldn’t maintain the momentum against Shooting Stars.

Enugu Rangers, who are aiming to win the 2023-2024 NPFL title, traveled to Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan for their matchday 36 game with the Oyo state-based club.

A 13th-minute goal scored by 28-year-old Christian Pyagbara differentiated the two sides and earned Enugu Rangers their 10th defeat of the season.

The 1-0 defeat at the hands of Shooting Stars didn’t change the position of the Enugu state-owned club as they remain in the first spot with 64 points in 36 games, two points above second-placed Remo Stars, four points above third-placed Enyimba, and five points above 4th placed Shooting Stars.

This means that Rangers must win one and draw one of their last two league games to officially secure the NPFL title this season if Remo Stars fail to drop points.

Below are all the results of the 2023-2024 NPFL Matchday 36:

Gombe United Vs Abia Warriors

1-3

Bendel Insurance Vs Rivers United

2-1

Niger Tornadoes Vs Lobi Stars

3-2

Remo Stars Vs Heartland

4-1

Kwara United Vs Kano Pillars

2-0

Akwa United Vs Katsina Utd

3-1

Enyimba Vs Bayelsa United

1-1

Sporting Lagos Vs Plateau United

1-2

Shooting Stars Vs Enugu Rangers

1-0