‘Stop Advertising Your Ignorance’ – Uche Maduagwu Blasts Yvonne Jegede Over Comment On Yul Edochie’s Second Marriage

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has slammed his colleague, Yvonne Jegede, over her comment on the marriage of Yul Edochie to Judy Austin.

Naija News reported that in an interview on ‘The Honest Bunch’ podcast, Yvonne stated that Yul has done nothing wrong with his marriage to Judy.

According to the thespian, many netizens criticising Yul’s second marriage are from polygamous families.

Yvonne Jegede questioned why people were still insulting Yul over his choice of a second marriage while making Regina Daniel’s marriage a praying point and wished to get marital advice from her.

Reacting, Uche, in a post via his Instagram page, stated that Yvonne was displaying her ignorance, the reason her marriage did not last.

He noted that Yul was still legally married to May when Judy got pregnant for him.

He wrote, “Dear Yvonne, stop advertising your ignorance, I wept when I saw a video of your interview saying you don’t see anything Yul has done wrong, now I know why your marriage no work. Aunty, point of correction, Judy is not Yul’s second wife, he never paid her bride price before she get belle for May Husband. Judy can only be his second wife when he divorce May in court.

“Honestly, spiritual common sense is not common for Nollywood. I honestly use to think Yvonne was spiritually matured until I saw her recent interview about Yul’s sh*meful act in marriage. I want to use this opportunity to Apologize to Yvonne’s Ex husband, for criticizing him in the past, with Yvonne’s display of ign*rance on #Christian and court marriage, I think we all need to Apologize to her EX. So there is nothing wrong with a #Married man like Yul giving Judy BELLE and getting PIKIN with her when he has not divorced his wife, Queen May, Wey he marry for Court?”