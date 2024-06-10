‘Stop Being Silly, Yul Edochie Has Done Nothing Wrong’ – Yvonne Jegede Defends Actor’s Marriage To Judy Austin

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede, has defended the marriage of her colleague, Yul Edochie, to his second wife, Judy Austin.

Naija News recalls that Yul has been subjected to public criticism and hateful social media comments over his marriage to Judy.

In an interview on ‘The Honest Bunch’ podcast, Yvonne stated that the movie star has done nothing wrong with his marriage to Judy.

According to the thespian, many netizens criticising Yul’s second marriage are from polygamous families.

Yvonne Jegede questioned why people were still insulting Yul over his choice of a second marriage while making Regina Daniel’s marriage a praying point and wished to get marital advice from her.

She said, “You see this Yul Edochie ehnnn, 99% of people abusing him are from second wives, third wives, fourth wives ahd fifth wives. Sometimes wife that the family doesn’t know about.

“Let us stop being silly on the internet. I don’t see anything he has done wrong. I no dem go tear me to pieces when this interview gets uploaded. Why are you guys cursing him and making Regina Daniels your prayer point, only she fit advise you for marriage.”