Bandits Attack Military Base In Niger, Injure Two Soldiers

Bandits in the early hours of Tuesday attacked a military base in Tegina, in the Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

Naija News learnt that two soldiers were injured during the attack while a bandit leader was also killed.

The incident occurred during a gun duel between the soldiers and bandits.

The bandits were allegedly crossing towards Mashegu and Wushishi local government areas of the state to rustle targeted groups of cattle in those areas when they encountered soldiers.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Rafi Local Government, Ayuba Katako, in an interview with Channels TV in Minna, said the two soldiers shot were responding to treatment at IBB Specialist Hospital Minna.

Katako further revealed that the military, police and vigilantes are trying their best to ensure peace and security of lives and properties in the state.

He decried the continuous attacks on the security personnel, soliciting support and prayers to overcome the menace of insecurity bedevilling the state and Nigeria at large.

Meanwhile, some passengers travelling along the Maiduguri/Kano highway have been kidnapped by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Tuesday morning revealed that the insurgents carried out the abduction between Garin Kuturu and Mannanari village near Auno, which is located along the Damaturu highway, at approximately 5:50 pm on Monday.

Daily Trust quoted a source to have disclosed that the terrorists barricaded the highway and forcibly took away several passengers.

As a result of this incident, numerous travellers and commuters found themselves stranded on both ends of the usually bustling road.

Consequently, many of the commuters were left with no choice but to return to Benishek and Auno, respectively.