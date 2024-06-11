JUST IN: Boko Haram Terrorists Kidnap Passengers Along Maiduguri-Kano Highway

Some passengers travelling along the Maiduguri/Kano highway have been kidnapped by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Tuesday morning revealed that the insurgents carried out the abduction between Garin Kuturu and Mannanari village near Auno, which is located along the Damaturu highway, at approximately 5:50 pm on Monday.

Daily Trust quoted a source to have disclosed that the terrorists barricaded the highway and forcibly took away several passengers.

As a result of this incident, numerous travellers and commuters found themselves stranded on both ends of the usually bustling road.

Consequently, many of the commuters were left with no choice but to return to Benishek and Auno, respectively.

“There was an incident between Mannanari and Garin Kuturu where some Boko Haram fighters came out to block the upcoming vehicles and some passengers were abducted.

“We are not sure of the number as we speak but certainly there was an abduction on Monday evening,” the source noted.

Some residents who spoke to journalists on the development narrated how many commercial drivers took refuge in their community momentarily when the insurgents were operating between Garin Kuturu and Mannanari villages.

“They came out with three wheelbarrow and I believe they were looking for food stuff. We don’t know how many people abducted but some commercial drivers came back and later returned to Maiduguri before reinforcement of military arrived,” the residents noted.

A passenger, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told reporters that he, alongside others were stranded for hours.

“We were heading for Kano from Maiduguri when the driver got hinted about the attack and took a detour.

“We have been waiting for the military to clear the road but we don’t know when. We are stranded here,” he said.